Monthly Subscription Box

by TokerPack - Quality Glass Pipes In A Monthly Subscription Box

About this product

The TokerPack subscription box includes an 8" thick quality glass pipe or bigger in each months box. Each month you will receive a surprise package that includes smoking accessories and a large glass pipe! Rated the #1 smokers box from 2016-2018 and beyond. Sign up now: http://TokerPack.com/subscribe/

About this brand

If you like collecting new glass water pipes and other smoking accessories, you should check out the very first subscription box for smokers that includes an 8" thick quality glass pipe or bigger in each months box. TokerPack is the best smokers box for the money. You don't have to sign up monthly, you can also place one time orders on individual items from the online store found in the main menu of the website.

