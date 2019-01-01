About this product
A novel interpretation of the classic flip-top smoke box, this product takes its cue from the iconic form, but ingeniously acts as an on-the-go stash and joint prep kit. Contains a pack of rolling papers (with filters), a cardboard rolling tray, an aluminum poker and a Tokyo Smoke grinder card.
About this brand
Tokyo Smoke
An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.