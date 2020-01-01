About this product
See the world through rose-coloured glasses with Tokyo Smoke's own Heirloom Stack. Designed in Toronto in collaboration with Castor, the stack provides an all-in-one grind, pack and sesh station.
About this brand
Tokyo Smoke
An award-winning, design-focused brand that seamlessly blends the best of cannabis with preeminent retail. Tokyo Smoke is ushering in a new era with an elevated and immersive retail experience featuring our signature collection of accessories and line of recreational cannabis.