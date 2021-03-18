About this product

If Bubba walked into a room, people would shut up and take notice. They'd be intimidated because Bubba is big, Bubba is dark, Bubba is brooding. Bubba is an indica for people who love indicas, with very strong THC potency. Bubba is gassy, Bubba is skunky and Bubba is pungent. But Bubba is also complicated and nuanced, with notes of clove, hops and pepper. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles grown to exacting standards in the heartland of Alberta.