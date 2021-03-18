 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Cannabis
  Pre-rolls
  Bubba Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

Bubba Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

by TOP LEAF

Bubba Pre-Rolls 1.5g 3-pack

If Bubba walked into a room, people would shut up and take notice. They'd be intimidated because Bubba is big, Bubba is dark, Bubba is brooding. Bubba is an indica for people who love indicas, with very strong THC potency. Bubba is gassy, Bubba is skunky and Bubba is pungent. But Bubba is also complicated and nuanced, with notes of clove, hops and pepper. Top Leaf prides itself on carefully crafted cannabis cultivars with rich, full-bodied flavour and complex terpene profiles grown to exacting standards in the heartland of Alberta.

TOP LEAF Logo
We were founded by cannabis enthusiasts under a simple guiding principle: "What do we want to smoke?" The answer is easy. We want the best. We want rich, full-bodied cannabis, with complex terpene profiles, mid-to-high THC potency and that little something special that makes you say "Wow" the first time you take a puff.

