by TOP LEAF

About this product

HYBRID THC 70%–80% (700-800 mg/g) CBD < 1% (< 10mg/g) SINGLE STRAIN SOURCE How lemony can one bud be? One sniff of Top Leaf Florida Lemons elicits thoughts of ripe citrus fruit floating in a punchbowl of freshly squeezed lemonade. Sitting on a mountain of zest and candy. And sunshine. With a twist. Great weed and clean extraction means you only get the good stuff—no extras or additives required, just pure Top Leaf. Top Leaf premium vape cartridges are made from ceramic and glass parts, preserving the rich flavour of our broad-spectrum extracts. *please note packaging pictured includes an image of battery which comes separately.

About this strain

Florida Lemons

Florida Lemons

This lemony remix of Florida OG crosses it with DNA Genetics’ award-winning Lemon Skunk. Florida Lemons increased the yields of Florida OG while also infusing the delicious lemon aromas from Lemon Skunk. Great for concentrates, it also radiates an OG Kush flavor that will turn heads. Florida Lemons is great for medical patients looking for relief from pain, anxiety, and a suppressed appetite.

 

About this brand

We were founded by cannabis enthusiasts under a simple guiding principle: "What do we want to smoke?" The answer is easy. We want the best. We want rich, full-bodied cannabis, with complex terpene profiles, mid-to-high THC potency and that little something special that makes you say "Wow" the first time you take a puff.