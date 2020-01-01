About this product
INDICA-DOMINANT THC 18% - 24% CBD <1% Four-Star General's bud features bright greens and purples, but don't be fooled by its vibrancy—this is a command-and-conquer kush that comes locked and loaded with potent THC levels. Descended from a combination of "Dawg" family strains, it stands alone as a modern cannabis hero.
About this strain
Four Star General
Four Star General from Fire Bros. is an indica-dominant cannabis strain that brings together genetics from two Chemdawg hybrids, Stardawg and Tres Dawg. Its buds are a vibrant show of purple and green calyxes wrapped in red-orange hairs, all shrouded by a sparkling coat of frosty resin. Sweet and earthy with sour notes, Four Star General’s effects weigh down the mind with serene, dreamy euphoria.