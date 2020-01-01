 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by TOP LEAF

INDICA-DOMINANT THC 18% - 24% CBD <1% Four-Star General's bud features bright greens and purples, but don't be fooled by its vibrancy—this is a command-and-conquer kush that comes locked and loaded with potent THC levels. Descended from a combination of "Dawg" family strains, it stands alone as a modern cannabis hero.

Four Star General from Fire Bros. is an indica-dominant cannabis strain that brings together genetics from two Chemdawg hybrids, Stardawg and Tres Dawg. Its buds are a vibrant show of purple and green calyxes wrapped in red-orange hairs, all shrouded by a sparkling coat of frosty resin. Sweet and earthy with sour notes, Four Star General’s effects weigh down the mind with serene, dreamy euphoria.

About this brand

We were founded by cannabis enthusiasts under a simple guiding principle: "What do we want to smoke?" The answer is easy. We want the best. We want rich, full-bodied cannabis, with complex terpene profiles, mid-to-high THC potency and that little something special that makes you say "Wow" the first time you take a puff.