  5. Pink Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

Pink Kush Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by TOP LEAF

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

About this strain

Pink Kush

Pink Kush

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

About this brand

We were founded by cannabis enthusiasts under a simple guiding principle: "What do we want to smoke?" The answer is easy. We want the best. We want rich, full-bodied cannabis, with complex terpene profiles, mid-to-high THC potency and that little something special that makes you say "Wow" the first time you take a puff.