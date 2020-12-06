 Loading…

TOQi 510 Wax Cartridge - Built-In Dab Tool

by TOQi

5.02
$11.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Made for dabbing on the go, the TOQi 510 Wax Cartridge provides wax concentrate heating through its quartz coil. The cartridge is crafted in stainless steel and includes a dab tool built into the mouthpiece for easy loading and stirring. Compatible with most 510 batteries and wax concentrates; including live resin, live rosin, shatter, budder, etc.

About this brand

Intuitive cannabis technology made for wireless living. Inspired by the intersection of design and culture.

2 customer reviews

5.02

Sun Dec 06 2020
S........G
Perfect product for on the go and super stylish ! definitely see this being the new trend entering 2021
Fri Dec 04 2020
I........1
Dope product! I can dab on the go with no issues and works great with any type of concentrate!