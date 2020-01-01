 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cherry Kush Cartridge 0.5g

by Trailblazer

Trailblazer Concentrates Cartridges Cherry Kush Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Cherry Kush

Cherry Kush
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Humulene
  3. Myrcene

A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.

About this brand

Trailblazer Logo
Trailblazer is a cannabis brand designed in celebration of progress and the road less traveled; high-value, high-quality cannabis products that are ready for use. Available in Bud, pre-roll and vape cartridge formats.