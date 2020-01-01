 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Spark Torch Cartridge

Spark Torch Cartridge

by Trailblazer

Write a review
Trailblazer Concentrates Cartridges Spark Torch Cartridge
Trailblazer Concentrates Cartridges Spark Torch Cartridge
Trailblazer Concentrates Cartridges Spark Torch Cartridge

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Trailblazer’s 0.5 g sativa-dominant Spark 510 thread cartridge is terpene-rich. It also has ceramic atomizer for an optimal vaping experience. It’s earthy, citrus and sweet flavours stem from its terpene profile, which includes myrcene, present in mangoes, lemon grass, hops and thyme; alpha-pinene, which it shares with pines and conifers, rosemary and sage; caryophyllene, found in black pepper, cloves and balsam; and limonene, which is also in citrus fruits and juniper. This cartridge requires a 510 thread vape battery for use. THC: 72.00 - 78.00% CBD: 0.00 - 0.10% Plant Type: Sativa Dominant

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Trailblazer Logo
Trailblazer is a cannabis brand designed in celebration of progress and the road less traveled; high-value, high-quality cannabis products that are ready for use. Available in Bud, pre-roll and vape cartridge formats.