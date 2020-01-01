About this product

Trailblazer’s 0.5 g sativa-dominant Spark 510 thread cartridge is terpene-rich. It also has ceramic atomizer for an optimal vaping experience. It’s earthy, citrus and sweet flavours stem from its terpene profile, which includes myrcene, present in mangoes, lemon grass, hops and thyme; alpha-pinene, which it shares with pines and conifers, rosemary and sage; caryophyllene, found in black pepper, cloves and balsam; and limonene, which is also in citrus fruits and juniper. This cartridge requires a 510 thread vape battery for use. THC: 72.00 - 78.00% CBD: 0.00 - 0.10% Plant Type: Sativa Dominant