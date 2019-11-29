Alexfillion
on November 29th, 2019
Nice strong head high, tastes not bad, smells great. Produced an overall great high, only negatives were very dry eyes and mouth.
An indica-dominant strain from Trailblazer in N.B. with strong THC potency potential and an earthy, sweet flavour. It’s available in 0.5 g pre-rolls. Flicker Stix is an indica-dominant strain with strong THC potency potential, crafted from milled quality flower by Trailblazer in Moncton, N.B. Its caryophyllene (found in black pepper, cloves and balsam) and myrcene (mango, lemon grass, hops and thyme) terpenes give it an earthy, sweet flavour. It’s available in a 0.5 g pre-roll.
on November 1st, 2019
Not bad wish it was more potent