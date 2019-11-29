About this product

An indica-dominant strain from Trailblazer in N.B. with strong THC potency potential and an earthy, sweet flavour. It’s available in 0.5 g pre-rolls. Flicker Stix is an indica-dominant strain with strong THC potency potential, crafted from milled quality flower by Trailblazer in Moncton, N.B. Its caryophyllene (found in black pepper, cloves and balsam) and myrcene (mango, lemon grass, hops and thyme) terpenes give it an earthy, sweet flavour. It’s available in a 0.5 g pre-roll.