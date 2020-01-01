 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Two Birds Sativa

Two Birds Sativa

by Trailer Park Buds

Write a review
Trailer Park Buds Cannabis Flower Two Birds Sativa
Trailer Park Buds Cannabis Flower Two Birds Sativa
Trailer Park Buds Cannabis Flower Two Birds Sativa

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A serious sativa, hydro-grown with big crystal-y buds. Smells like a cross between bumbleberry muffins and overgrown lawn, but mostly like a tropical earthquake just blew right through. Strain: Blueberry x Haze

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blueberry Haze

Blueberry Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A hybrid cross of Blueberry and Haze, this strain provides a sweet flavor and pleasant, euphoric high.  Pace yourself with this one—overdoing it can send you to dreamland. 

About this brand

Trailer Park Buds Logo
Preemo weed to keep your re-ups low and stash stacked high.