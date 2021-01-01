 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. A3-C Cartridge

A3-C Cartridge

by Transpring

Write a review
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens A3-C Cartridge
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens A3-C Cartridge
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens A3-C Cartridge
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens A3-C Cartridge
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens A3-C Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

1.Full ceramic heating core, pure flavor, large vapor 2.Special 5-hole oil intaking design, efficient burning and full vaping 3.No-glue-assembling design, medical grade glass, safe and healthy 4.Upgraded connecting rod design, not only the sealing capability enhanced, but also oil filling 5.Optional resistance, 1.4Ω/1.6Ω Patent Cartridge

About this brand

Transpring Logo
Pioneer Vaping-tech of Preheating Function & Multiple Oil Intake Hole Size Design

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review