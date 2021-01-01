P1 Ceramic Cartridge
Features 1.Wickless, easier to fill oil 2.Full ceramic, much healthier 3.Integrated structure, no side leakage 4.Metal seal, better leaking proof 5.Direct oil intake design, consistent pure taste Capacity:0.5/1.0ml Oil intake hole size:0.5/0.7/0.9mm Patent No.201430294572.6
Transpring
Pioneer Vaping-tech of Preheating Function & Multiple Oil Intake Hole Size Design
