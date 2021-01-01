 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. P1 Ceramic Cartridge

P1 Ceramic Cartridge

by Transpring

Write a review
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens P1 Ceramic Cartridge
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens P1 Ceramic Cartridge
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens P1 Ceramic Cartridge
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens P1 Ceramic Cartridge
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens P1 Ceramic Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Features 1.Wickless, easier to fill oil 2.Full ceramic, much healthier 3.Integrated structure, no side leakage 4.Metal seal, better leaking proof 5.Direct oil intake design, consistent pure taste Capacity:0.5/1.0ml Oil intake hole size:0.5/0.7/0.9mm Patent No.201430294572.6

About this brand

Transpring Logo
Pioneer Vaping-tech of Preheating Function & Multiple Oil Intake Hole Size Design

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review