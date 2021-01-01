 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. DP3 Disposable Vape Pen

DP3 Disposable Vape Pen

by Transpring

Write a review
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens DP3 Disposable Vape Pen
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens DP3 Disposable Vape Pen
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens DP3 Disposable Vape Pen
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens DP3 Disposable Vape Pen
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens DP3 Disposable Vape Pen

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

1.Metal mouthpiece, durable and healthy 2.Special lock-design with patent protection 3.Classical dual-coil as A3 cartridge, stable performance as always 4.Unique sealing design, outstanding performance on leaking proof 5.Patent design of shockproof and drop resistance, sturdy and durable 6.Six colors silicon plugs for your choice, free color OEM oil intake hole size: 0.7/0.9/1.2/1.6mm Patent No. 201630478774.5

About this brand

Transpring Logo
Pioneer Vaping-tech of Preheating Function & Multiple Oil Intake Hole Size Design

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review