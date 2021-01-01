W1 Wax Vaporizer
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
1.Nice texture metal material, more durable. 2.Specially for wax, heating evenly, no burning smell. 3.SS316L heating wire with quartz coil, new heating core design, purer taste. 4.Removable heating chamber, easier to clean. 5.Wax vaporizer, storing tank and adding tool, three-in-one design. 6.650mAh preheating battery 7.3 adjustable voltage outputting(Green 2.6V, Blue 3.3V, Red 4.0V)
About this brand
Transpring
