 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. W1 Wax Vaporizer

W1 Wax Vaporizer

by Transpring

Write a review
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens W1 Wax Vaporizer
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens W1 Wax Vaporizer
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens W1 Wax Vaporizer
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens W1 Wax Vaporizer
Transpring Vaping Vape Pens W1 Wax Vaporizer

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

1.Nice texture metal material, more durable. 2.Specially for wax, heating evenly, no burning smell. 3.SS316L heating wire with quartz coil, new heating core design, purer taste. 4.Removable heating chamber, easier to clean. 5.Wax vaporizer, storing tank and adding tool, three-in-one design. 6.650mAh preheating battery 7.3 adjustable voltage outputting(Green 2.6V, Blue 3.3V, Red 4.0V)

About this brand

Transpring Logo
Pioneer Vaping-tech of Preheating Function & Multiple Oil Intake Hole Size Design

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review