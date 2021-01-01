KALASHNIKOVA TerpStrain
by Trinity TerpenesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
With an aroma of lemon, mango, sweet and an earth, pine, sweet flavor, Kalashnikova is made from Myrcene, Alpha-Pinene, Beta-Caryophyllene Terpenes for a relaxed, happy, focused boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with pain, stress, anxiety. Famous strain from Green House strains, was Trinity Terpenes' first TerpStrain. Goes well with Vapes, Tinctures. FLAVOR: Earthy, Pine, Sweet AROMA: Lemon, Mango, Sweet EFFECTS: Relaxed, Happy, Focused USES: Vapes, Tinctures BENEFITS: Pain, Stress, Anxiety TERPENES: Myrcene, Alpha-pinene, Beta-caryophyllene VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
About this brand
Trinity Terpenes
About this strain
GG4
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.