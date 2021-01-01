DURBAN POISON TerpStrain
About this product
With the sweet flavor of a Anise, Pepper and the aroma of Sweet, Pepper, Citrus, Durban Poison is made from Terpinolene and Beta-Caryophyllene Terpenes for a Uplifting, Happy boost to your vibe that also benefits those with Stress, Depression, Fatigue. Goes well with Vapes, Tinctures. FLAVOR: Anise, Pepper AROMA: Sweet, Pepper, Citrus EFFECTS: Uplifting, Happy USES: Vapes, Tinctures BENEFITS: Stress, Depression, Fatigue TERPENES: Terpinolene, Beta-Caryophyllene VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes, MCT and Natural Flavors
About this brand
Trinity Terpenes
About this strain
Durban Poison
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.
