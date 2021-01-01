SOUR DIESEL TerpStrain
by Trinity TerpenesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
With an aroma of diesel, sweet and a sour, fruity flavor, Sour Diesel is made from Beta-Caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene Terpenes for an uplifted, energetic, euphoric boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with stress, pain, anxiety. A Sativa strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints. FLAVOR: Sour, Fruity AROMA: Diesel, Sweet EFFECTS: Uplifted, Energetic, Euphoric USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints BENEFITS: Stress, Pain, Anxiety TERPENES: Beta-caryophyllene, Limonene, Myrcene VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes, MCT and Natural Flavors
About this brand
Trinity Terpenes
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.