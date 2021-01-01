PINEAPPLE EXPRESS TerpStrain
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
With an aroma of pineapple, candy, citrus and a pineapple, rum, citrus flavor, Pineapple Express is made from Limonene, Myrcene, Terpenes for a relaxed, focused boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with stress, fatigue. A Hybrid strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints. FLAVOR: Pineapple, Rum, Citrus AROMA: Pineapple, Candy, Citrus EFFECTS: Relaxed, Focused USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints BENEFITS: Stress, Fatigue TERPENES: Limonene, Myrcene VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes, MCT and Natural Flavors
About this strain
Pineapple Express
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Pineapple Express combines the potent and flavorful forces of parent strains Trainwreck and Hawaiian. The smell is likened to fresh apple and mango, with a taste of pineapple, pine, and cedar. This hard-hitting hybrid provides a long-lasting energetic buzz perfect for productive afternoons and creative escapes.
