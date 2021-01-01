OG KUSH TerpStrain
About this product
With an aroma of sour, citrus, earth and an earthy, sour, sweet flavor, OG Kush is made from Limonene, Myrcene, beta-caryophyllene Terpenes for an euphoric, relaxed, uplifted boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with appetite issues, pain, anxiety. A Hybrid strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints. FLAVOR: Earthy, Sour, Sweet AROMA: Sour, Citrus, Earth EFFECTS: Euphoric, Relaxed, Uplifted USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints BENEFITS: Appetite, Pain, Anxiety TERPENES: Limonene, Myrcene, Beta-caryophyllene VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
About this brand
Trinity Terpenes
About this strain
OG Diesel Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Linalool
OG Diesel Kush is a hybrid marijuana strain with frosty dark green buds. It has a THC content of up to 19.5% and CBD levels of up to 0.36%.
