LEMON HAZE TerpStrain
by Trinity TerpenesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
With an aroma of lemon, floral, sweet and a citrus, pepper flavor, Lemon Haze is made from Terpinolene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Delta-3-Carene Terpenes for a happy, euphoric, energetic boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with stress, depression, fatigue. A Sativa strain. Goes well with Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints. FLAVOR: Citrus, Pepper AROMA: Lemon, Floral, Sweet EFFECTS: Happy, Euphoric, Energetic USES: Candies, Vapes, Tinctures, Drinks, Joints BENEFITS: Pain, Stress, Anxiety TERPENES: Terpinolene, Beta-Caryophyllene, Delta-3-Carene VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
About this brand
Trinity Terpenes
About this strain
Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.