BISCOTTI TerpStrain
by Trinity Terpenes
About this product
With the sweet aroma of fresh baked cookies and a sweet, floral flavor, Biscotti is made fromBeta-caryophyllene, Myrcene, Nerolidol terpenes for a happy, relaxed and euphoric boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with sleep issues and stress. Goes well with candies, drinks and vapes. FLAVOR: Sweet, Floral AROMA: Fruit, Herbs, Cookies EFFECTS: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric USES: Candies, Drinks, Vapes BENEFITS: Stress, Anxiety, Sleep TERPENES: Beta-caryophyllene, Myrcene, Nerolidol VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
About this brand
Trinity Terpenes
About this strain
Tangie Biscotti
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Linalool
- Caryophyllene
Tangie Biscotti by Prūf Cultivar is a pungent cross of unknown genetics. Supposedly a mixture of Tangie and an unknown Cookies cut, Tangie Biscotti packs an alluring fragrance of fruit, flowers, and dough. This strain’s stout effects hit hard between the eyes, leaving pleasant euphoria in the mind before turning up the physical relaxation. Prūf Cultivar says the two primary terpenes in this strain are myrcene and linalool, which speak to this strain’s more sedative sensations.
