GRANDADDY PURPLE TerpStrain
About this product
With a Fruity, sweet flavor and the aroma of sweet, lavender, earth, Grandaddy Purple is made from Linalool, Nerolidol, Myrcene Terpenes for a Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric boost to your vibe, that also benefits those with Stress, Pain, Insomnia. An Indica dominant hybrid. Goes well with Vapes, Tinctures. FLAVOR: Fruity, Sweet AROMA: Sweet, Lavender, Earth EFFECTS: Relaxed, Sleepy, Euphoric USES: Vapes, Tinctures BENEFITS: Stress, Pain, Insomnia TERPENES: Linalool, Nerolidol, Myrcene VOLUME: 15ML INGREDIENTS: Botanical Terpenes
About this brand
Trinity Terpenes
About this strain
Grand Doggy Purps
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Pinene
Grand Doggy Purps, or more formerly Grand Doggy Purple, is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Granddaddy Purple and a Chemdawg phenotype known as Chemdawg D. Bred by Connoisseur Seeds, this hybrid inherits an aromatic fusion of sweet grape and sour skunk. Though mostly indica, this strain's effects are lifted by cerebral energy, allowing focus and productivity in spite of its indica potency.
