Pique Infused Hot Sauce - 120mg
by Tropizen/TPZ Ventures
About this product
Made with 3 varieties of locally grown peppers, recao, cilantro, oregano, garlic, Cabo Rojo salt and full spectrum cannabis extract, you’ll want to put it on everything. Medium spice. 120mg THC per bottle. Each bottle contains 24 5mg servings. ½ teaspoon = 5mg. Medium spice 2 oz. bottle Child-safe cap
About this brand
Tropizen/TPZ Ventures
