Pique Infused Hot Sauce - 120mg

by Tropizen/TPZ Ventures

Made with 3 varieties of locally grown peppers, recao, cilantro, oregano, garlic, Cabo Rojo salt and full spectrum cannabis extract, you’ll want to put it on everything. Medium spice. 120mg THC per bottle. Each bottle contains 24 5mg servings. ½ teaspoon = 5mg. Medium spice 2 oz. bottle Child-safe cap

We use fresh, Caribbean produce in our handcrafted cannabis edibles.

