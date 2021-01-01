Watermelon Mojito Pilones
by Tropizen/TPZ VenturesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
A Puerto Rico tradition, these colorful medical cannabis-infused pilones (a tropical lollipop) are 20mg THC each. Flavors contain real fruit and full spectrum Co2 cannabis oil giving you the benefits of the whole plant. Welcome in summer with the fresh taste of watermelon and refreshing mint mojito.
About this brand
Tropizen/TPZ Ventures
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.