About this product

FRAGRANCE: Sweet, fruity, pungent, tropical EFFECT: Soothed, care-free, uplifted, energetic True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. Sometimes a strain might leave you guessing about its profile and traits. In other cases, the name gives you a clear indication of what you’re in store for. Put Banana Kush into the latter category. With a blend of banana and kush, this indica-dominant strain possesses pungent, sweet scents of the tropics and its fruit. And just like a relaxing time in the tropics, you can easily find yourself melting into a deeply soothed state just a few minutes after consuming. While no cultivator is credited with the creation of Banana Kush, we do know that it originated from the West Coast before taking the nation by storm. Banana Kush’s lineage comes from two beloved strains: Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. With two highly regarded strains as its parents, Banana Kush inherited a reputation that has only enhanced as more consumers have come across it. Like its fragrance, Banana Kush gives off a tropical aroma when lit. Consumers often note its smooth hits accompanied by banana and hints of other fruits as well. Prepare to taste bananas right through to the aftertaste. Banana Kush’s terpene profile is primarily made up of limonene (34%). In a distant second or third are beta caryophyllene (12%) and myrcene (11%). Other terpenes including alpha pinene, beta pinene and fenchol individually make up 9% or less the strain’s terpene profile. When tested by Wikileaf, Banana Kush averaged a THC potency of 16%, besting the average indica at 12.5%. At its peak, the strain reached a potency of 18%. These results make Banana Kush a worthy strain for consumers of almost any tolerance level. While it provides a significant high, it isn’t too potent that new and light users couldn’t enjoy it. Though, they should still approach with a bit of caution when first trying it out. While its THC potency isn’t as high as some heavy hitters, make no mistake that this is definitely a potent strain. Consumers note effects that range from feeling soothed to energized in addition to feeling care-free and uplifted. While those feelings are all well and good, keep in mind that Banana Kush can hit consumers hard. The chances of zoning out run rather high, however, you should stay connected to the moment enough to enjoy your experience – and even come up with a creative idea or two along the way. Those looking for an incredible aromatic profile that provides relief from the discomforts of the day should consider Banana Kush. With a strong yet far from overwhelming potency, consumers can enjoy this strain without feeling overwhelmed.