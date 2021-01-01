About this product

FRAGRANCE: Mint and floral notes mix with pine and citrus to fill out this complex profile. EFFECT: A great overall profile to help you focus while forgetting about your problems. True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. Second place winner at the 2014 High Times’ Cannabis Cup and first place winner at the Emerald Cup in 2007, Black Lime Special Reserve has good reason to be sitting on the top shelf of anyone’s collection. Aficionado Seed Bank made a special cross that will have fans of all three classic parents mighty happy. By crossing Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve, breeders really outdid themselves in mind, body, and history. The Black Lime flowers are small and minty green with piecey buds covered completely in white trichomes and light amber hairs, giving it a glow worthy of its moniker. The aromas are highly citrusy, with lime and pepper being the most prominent on the nose and a full slam of lime and earthiness on the tongue. The high is best described as euphoric with a bit of tingles and a lot of focus. It is energetic in nature, but soothing by design. You may find your spirit is on overdrive, hyper-focused and motivated, though not entirely able to do much as you dive deeper and deeper into a state of chill. The slow creep of tranquility overtakes your core, spreading everywhere. After hours of a spritely spirit, you’ll finally start to come down into the unwound space that awaits you at the bottom. Enjoy this feeling and cave into the night- you’ll hardly be able to fight it for long. This strain is great at smoothing out the bumps of negativity and easing your heart back into an uplifted place where bliss and positivity are possible. The flowering time on this plant is between 8 and 10 weeks for indoor growth or a late October harvest for outdoor cultivation. The plants grow somewhat tall and should be pruned regularly, and soil is the preferred method. As it is a highly stenchy strain, the indoor investment of smell proofing may be beneficial to those in a house or an apartment that requires discretion. This is not a strain that was ever given a participation award. It earned its stripes in quality, potency, and flavor tenfold. For a deep and relaxing high that will keep you coming back for more, try this flavorful, albeit strong, Special Reserve strain by Aficionado Seed Bank and find your next favorite connoisseur strain.