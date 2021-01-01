About this product

FRAGRANCE: Sweet, berry, earth EFFECT: Euphoric, energizing, the most popular strain for elevating one’s feelings True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. The sativa-dominant hybrid Blue Dream, known as Azure Haze to some, is a strain with origins about as hazy as it gets. It is understood that Blue Dream came from crossing Blueberry and Haze but beyond that, little is known about just how it made its way into the community. Today’s version of Blue Dream is credited to the work of breeder DJ Short. Inheriting the scents of its parent Blueberry, Blue Dream’s fragrance is a combination of sweet berry and earthy aromas. Blue Dream both tastes like blueberries as well. When lit, consumers can expect a sweet berry flavor that is likely to last well after inhaling. Some have said that its combination of flavors creates a perfect balance between them all. Pleasant and not overwhelming, Blue Dream’s aromatic and flavor profiles are just two reasons so many adore it. In fact, Blue Dream has won numerous awards and was even the top-selling strain in both Colorado and Washington for 2015. Two terpenes make up the majority of Blue Dream’s terpene profile. At 39%, Myrcene is the most common terpene in the profile – which presents itself in the strain’s hints of spice in its fragrance and flavors. Alpha pinene is the second most present terpene at 26% with beta pinene (11%) and beta caryophyllene (10%) making notable shares of the terpene profile as well. Additional terpenes including humulene and limonene each make up 4% or less of Blue Dream’s profile. When compared to the average hybrid THC potency, 13%, data from Wikileaf found that Blue Dream blew it out the water with an average strength of 21%. At its peak, it reached 26.5%. In addition to significant THC levels, Ble Dream’s CBD levels are impressive as well. Averaging at 2%, Blue Dream has the potential to alleviate a series of daily discomforts. As a strain that provides a high that is more potent and pleasant than overwhelming, a number of adult consumers have relied on Blue Dream to get them through the day. With the ability to bring on euphoric energy it is no surprise that it is considered the most popular strain for elevating your spirit. With a pleasant fragrance, balanced flavors and a high that is substantial without being overwhelming, Blue Dream has earned its reputation as one of the best strains around. It is no wonder users choose it to get them through the day. Despite its unclear past, Blue Dream’s present and future appear well cemented in the cannabis community.