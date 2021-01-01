Blue Zkittles Infused Profile
FRAGRANCE: Blue raspberry EFFECT: Calming Blue Zkittles Infused Strain Profile takes the calming, floral and tart citrus blend of Blue Diamond and Zkittles strains and adds a burst of blue raspberry. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
True Terpenes
Blue Zkittlez
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Zkittlez is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Diamond with Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The effects of Blue Zkittlez are mellow and moderately sedating, stimulating appetite while weighing heavy on the limbs. This strain offers a combination of strong physical effects and uplifting mental high which make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.
