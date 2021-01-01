 Loading…

Indica

Blue Zkittles Infused Profile

by True Terpenes

True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Blue Zkittles Infused Profile

About this product

FRAGRANCE: Blue raspberry EFFECT: Calming Blue Zkittles Infused Strain Profile takes the calming, floral and tart citrus blend of Blue Diamond and Zkittles strains and adds a burst of blue raspberry. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

About this brand

True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.

About this strain

Blue Zkittlez

Blue Zkittlez
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Zkittlez is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Diamond with Zkittlez. This odoriferous flower offers a terpene profile of tart citrus, sweet earth, and wildflowers. The effects of Blue Zkittlez are mellow and moderately sedating, stimulating appetite while weighing heavy on the limbs. This strain offers a combination of strong physical effects and uplifting mental high which make it a perfect end-of-the-day strain and a nice match for folks contending with stress, restlessness, and pain.

