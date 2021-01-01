 Loading…

Hybrid

Gelato #33 Infused Strain Profile

by True Terpenes

FRAGRANCE: Mixed berry EFFECT: Balance, focus and clarity Gelato #33 Infused Strain Profile takes the balancing and soft fruitiness of Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies strains and accents the mood with ultra smooth fruit mix. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.

Gelato #33

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Gelato 33 is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. Since its birth, a number of phenotypes have been released, all with their own unique attributes. One of them is Gelato #33, a balanced hybrid with compact buds, staying true to its Cookie genetics. Like other Gelato phenotypes, Gelato #33 is covered with fiery orange hairs while its buds can be dark green to purple. With sweet citrus and fruity flavors, Gelato #33 offers an uplifting and energetic high that is perfect for any post-work activity after a long day.

