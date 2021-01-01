 Loading…

Hybrid

Grapefruit Kush Infused Strain Profile

by True Terpenes

FRAGRANCE: Grapefruit EFFECT: Creative and relaxing Grapefruit Kush Infused Strain Profile takes the creativity and relaxation boosting properties of BC Kush and Grapefruit strains and adds a splash of crisp ruby red grapefruit. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.

This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains.  Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.

