Grapefruit Kush Infused Strain Profile
by True Terpenes
About this product
FRAGRANCE: Grapefruit EFFECT: Creative and relaxing Grapefruit Kush Infused Strain Profile takes the creativity and relaxation boosting properties of BC Kush and Grapefruit strains and adds a splash of crisp ruby red grapefruit. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
About this brand
True Terpenes
About this strain
Grapefruit Kush
This cannabis strain is a cross of BC Kush and Grapefruit, Grapefruit Kush is one of the classic old-school Afghani Kush strains. Large buds with a fruity hash taste, produces enjoyable smooth and creamy smoke with a great high.
