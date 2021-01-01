Grapefruit Romulan Infused Profile Strain
by True TerpenesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
FRAGRANCE: Grapefruit, whiffs of crisp green apple and funky cheese mix throughout. Romulan’s typical pine forward nose is evident in this cross as well. EFFECT: Hits the spirit with a heavy soothing that is countered with an uplifting, talkative space. True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. This is a hybrid descendant of the popular strains Romulan and Grapefruit. They combine to create a strong indica (sativa/indica ratio unknown) with effects that lift your spirits and soothe.. But it can be used effectively to put in you a better place. The high is soothing and focused, with an uplifting, increased sociability, and unwinding, as well as pairing well with food. This is a good choice for looking to cross over from the weaker beginner strains into more potent territory. Grapefruit Romulan, not surprisingly, has a strong aroma and flavor of grapefruit, together with cheese and apples. This strain sells well in California and Oregon but is more scarce elsewhere.
About this brand
True Terpenes
About this strain
Romulan Grapefruit
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Top quality hybrid, amazingly strong scent. Grows like the Grapefruit in size and stature but has a bigger punch and stronger smell due to the Romulan influence.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.