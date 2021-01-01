GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) Profile Strain
by True TerpenesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
FRAGRANCE: Floral, earth, spicy, sweet, pine EFFECT: Joyful, euphoric, creative, quite space-y GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) (GSC) originated in California as a hybrid of Durban Poison and OG Kush. GSC has a sweet, earthy, pungent aroma and is described as giving feelings of happiness, soothing, creativity, and euphoria. True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand.
About this brand
True Terpenes
About this strain
GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
GSC, also called Girl Scout Cookies, is an indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with Durban Poison. GSC produces euphoric effects followed by full-body relaxation. This strain typically features a high level of THC, so it is best reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. GSC is loved for its sweet and pungent flavor profile with notes of mint, cherry and lemon.
Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, nausea, and appetite loss. Growers say GSC grows in green and purple buds with fiery orange hairs. This strain has an average flowering time of 9-10 weeks. There are several different variations of GSC, including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC (aka Platinum Girl Scout Cookies). Fun Fact: GSC has won numerous Cannabis Cup awards.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.