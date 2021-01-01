 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Limoncello Infused Profile Strain
Hybrid

Limoncello Infused Profile Strain

by True Terpenes

Write a review
True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Limoncello Infused Profile Strain
True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Limoncello Infused Profile Strain
True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Limoncello Infused Profile Strain

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

FRAGRANCE: A strong citrus aroma, but notes of mango, pine, and pepper blend into the lemony tang to give this profile a unique nose. A high nerolidol level adds to the floral, fruity green tones. EFFECT: Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace. Named after a delicious sweet liquor this lemon forward strain profile will leave you wanting dessert. Limoncello gives off strong citrus aroma, but notes of mango, pine, and pepper blend into the lemony tang to give this profile a unique nose. A high nerolidol level adds to the floral, fruity green tones. Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace.

About this brand

True Terpenes Logo
True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.

About this strain

Limoncello

Limoncello
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Terpinolene

Lemonchello 28 (also known as Limoncello) is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. This strain produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Lemonchello 28 leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review