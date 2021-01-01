Limoncello Infused Profile Strain
by True TerpenesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
FRAGRANCE: A strong citrus aroma, but notes of mango, pine, and pepper blend into the lemony tang to give this profile a unique nose. A high nerolidol level adds to the floral, fruity green tones. EFFECT: Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace. Named after a delicious sweet liquor this lemon forward strain profile will leave you wanting dessert. Limoncello gives off strong citrus aroma, but notes of mango, pine, and pepper blend into the lemony tang to give this profile a unique nose. A high nerolidol level adds to the floral, fruity green tones. Limoncello will help you unwind at the end of the day with an uplifting peace.
About this brand
True Terpenes
About this strain
Limoncello
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
Lemonchello 28 (also known as Limoncello) is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing The Original Lemonnade and Cherry Pie. This strain produces compact green and purple buds with orange hairs and a thick coat of resin. With a delightful flavor profile of lemon and cherry with crisp citrus overtones, Lemonchello 28 leaves consumers feeling mellow and relaxed.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.