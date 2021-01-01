 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Mai Tai Infused Profile Strain

Mai Tai Infused Profile Strain

by True Terpenes

Write a review
True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Mai Tai Infused Profile Strain
True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Mai Tai Infused Profile Strain
True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Mai Tai Infused Profile Strain

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

FRAGRANCE: Tropical EFFECT: Uplifting and energizing Mai Tai Infused Strain Profile takes the energizing orange and cherry-esque aromas of Alien Orange Cookies and ACDC strains and adds a sweet, bright fruit note. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

About this brand

True Terpenes Logo
True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review