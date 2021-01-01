Orange Cookies Profile Strain
About this product
FRAGRANCE: Orange, citrus, sweet, piney EFFECT: Soothing, creative, uplifting Orange, sweet, and citrusy, this flavorful hybrid strain delivers a deep peacefulness combined with uplifting, happy feelings. A blend of Orange Juice and GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) creates Orange Cookies, a freshly-scented strain. True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand.
About this brand
True Terpenes
About this strain
Orange Cookies
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.
