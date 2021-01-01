 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Pie Hoe Profile Infused Strain
Hybrid

Pie Hoe Profile Infused Strain

by True Terpenes

Pie Hoe Profile Infused Strain
True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Pie Hoe Profile Infused Strain
True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes Pie Hoe Profile Infused Strain

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

FRAGRANCE: Berry EFFECT: Sensual and euphoric Pie Hoe Infused Strain Profile takes the sensual and euphoric combination of Grape Pie and Tahoe OG strains and increases the love with silky smooth berry. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

About this brand

True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.

About this strain

Pie Hoe

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Coming from Cannarado, Pie Hoe crosses Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. Pie Hoe was developed in Colorado and then sent to the Jungle Boyz in L.A., who selected the best pheno to give it traction to become a new favorite. An incredibly dank OG with a bit of grape flavor, Pie Hoe is a gassy, fruity, and pungent strain that will make your mouth water. Its high is not for the faint of heart, as it will swallow you up into a state of bliss for hours before slowly fading away. 

