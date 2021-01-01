Pie Hoe Profile Infused Strain
About this product
FRAGRANCE: Berry EFFECT: Sensual and euphoric Pie Hoe Infused Strain Profile takes the sensual and euphoric combination of Grape Pie and Tahoe OG strains and increases the love with silky smooth berry. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
About this brand
About this strain
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Coming from Cannarado, Pie Hoe crosses Grape Pie and Tahoe OG. Pie Hoe was developed in Colorado and then sent to the Jungle Boyz in L.A., who selected the best pheno to give it traction to become a new favorite. An incredibly dank OG with a bit of grape flavor, Pie Hoe is a gassy, fruity, and pungent strain that will make your mouth water. Its high is not for the faint of heart, as it will swallow you up into a state of bliss for hours before slowly fading away.
