Strawberry Shortcake Infused Strain Profile
About this product
FRAGRANCE: Strawberry and cream EFFECT: Happy and relaxed Strawberry Shortcake Infused Strain Profile takes the relaxed happiness of a Chronic, White Widow and Cheese Heavyweight hybrid blend and turns it up with ripe strawberry & cream. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
About this brand
True Terpenes
About this strain
Strawberry Shortcake
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Strawberry Shortcake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Wookie with The White. This strain provides euphoric effects that put your mind into a state of bliss. Strawberry Shortcake features a strong and hearty strawberry flavor that will have you craving more. This strain is ideal for night time use or during an evening when you have nothing of importance to do. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry Shortcake to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
