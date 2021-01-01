 Loading…

Indica

Strawberry Shortcake Infused Strain Profile

by True Terpenes

About this product

FRAGRANCE: Strawberry and cream EFFECT: Happy and relaxed Strawberry Shortcake Infused Strain Profile takes the relaxed happiness of a Chronic, White Widow and Cheese Heavyweight hybrid blend and turns it up with ripe strawberry & cream. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

About this brand

True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.

About this strain

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Pinene

Strawberry Shortcake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Wookie with The White. This strain provides euphoric effects that put your mind into a state of bliss. Strawberry Shortcake features a strong and hearty strawberry flavor that will have you craving more. This strain is ideal for night time use or during an evening when you have nothing of importance to do. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry Shortcake to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

