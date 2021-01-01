About this product

FRAGRANCE: Earth, pine, citrus EFFECTS: Soothed, rested, light-hearted, exhilarated, couch lock True Terpenes is a leader in precision botanical terpene blends using pure, food grade isolated compounds derived from non-cannabis sources. Each profile is curated using quality analytics to positively reflect their namesake plant. The following information is intended to inform our audience of the origins and cultural significance behind our botanical strain profile. Tahoe OG is a strain that is beloved for its ability to soothe the soul. The indica leaning strain can sometimes veer into a hybrid depending on the cultivator, but one thing is clear regardless: Tahoe OG is an incredible strain for the evening. This powerful flower descends from notable names in the OG Kush family. In addition to San Fernando Valley OG Kush, the originator, OG Kush, is its other parent. In some cases, people have reported small amounts of Afghani being tossed in as well. While the overall plant can vary slightly depending on cultivator, Tahoe OG is known for its high potency, above average CBD levels and providing consumers with an overall enjoyable experience. Like the area of the country it came from, Tahoe OG has plenty of nature to offer. Upon opening a bag of Tahoe OG, consumers should expect hefty waves of pine and Earth aromas. In addition to whiffs of the outdoors, sweet citrus notes cut through the flower’s aroma to round out its profile. Be forewarned, this is a pungent strain that is not easy to conceal. That pungence amplifies when combusted. The flavors stay consistent with the aromatic profile of Tahoe OG, while spice notes also join in filling the areas with a delicious, lingering aroma that may leave some taste in a consumer’s mouth as well. The largest portion of Tahoe OG’s terpene profile is made up of limonene. Making up 34% of its terpene profile, limonene may be detected in the sweet, citrus aromas in Tahoe OG. The next two most present terpenes in the profile are beta caryophyllene at 19% and myrcene at 13%. Numerous other terpenes including beta pinene and humulene each make up 7% or less of the overall profile. The effects of these terpenes and the whole plant are made present thanks to the high potency of the plant. Known as an ideal end of the night strain, Tahoe OG provides consumers with considerable feeling of peacefulness that leads to couch lock. Providing sizable doses of the warm and fuzzies, it is also an ideal strain for uplifting spirits. Just be sure to have some snacks nearby as it definitely pairs well with food. As a powerful strain with an aromatic profile that transports you to nature, it is no wonder that Tahoe OG continues to be a name in the industry. Since its arrival in the late ‘80s, Tahoe OG has cultivated a reputation that is synonymous with lovely aromas, delicious tastes and effects that should have people smiling as they drift off into dreamland.