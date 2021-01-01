TERP Flavor - Blood Orange DOWN
About this product
True Terpenes Blood Orange TERP Flavor showcases sensuous, tart notes of raspberry over a body of classic citrus flavor. TERP Flavors are an effects-rich terpene base combined with a variety of other aromatic compounds. The DOWN blend features our proprietary terpene mix to help you slow down and unwind.
About this brand
True Terpenes
