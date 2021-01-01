 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. TERP Flavor - Fresh Lemon UP

TERP Flavor - Fresh Lemon UP

by True Terpenes

True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes TERP Flavor - Fresh Lemon UP
True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes TERP Flavor - Fresh Lemon UP

About this product

True Terpenes Fresh Lemon TERP Flavor captures the feeling of walking through a lemon orchard, with hints of flowers and fruit. TERP Flavors are an effects-rich terpene base combined with a variety of other aromatic compounds. The UP blend features our proprietary terpene mix to add an uplifting energy to your day.

About this brand

True Terpenes Logo
True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.

