TERP Flavor - Green Apple DOWN

by True Terpenes

TERP Flavor - Green Apple DOWN
True Terpenes Concentrates Terpenes TERP Flavor - Green Apple DOWN

About this product

True Terpenes Green Apple TERP Flavor delivers the sweet, sour and tangy layers of Granny Smith apples. TERP Flavors are an effects-rich terpene base combined with a variety of other aromatic compounds. The DOWN blend features our proprietary terpene mix to help you slow down and unwind.

About this brand

True Terpenes Logo
True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.

