Thin Mint Cookies Infused Profile Strain
About this product
FRAGRANCE: The peppery, sweet scent of a bakery forms the base of this profile while notes of lemon and fuel hit the nose first. EFFECT: Thin Mint Cookies is known for a peaceful yet uplifting experience. True Terpene Profiles are made with all natural, non-gmo, organic, food-grade terpenes. Steam extracted from the highest quality plant material, True Terpene Profiles are the concentrated essence of your favorite strains in the palm of your hand. Thin Mint Cookies is yet another GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) descending profile that is known for a peaceful yet uplifting experience. The peppery, sweet scent of a bakery forms the base of this profile while notes of lemon and fuel hit the nose first.
About this brand
True Terpenes
About this strain
Thin Mint GSC
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Thin Mint, a hybrid cross containing Durban Poison and OG Kush genetics, is a phenotype of the legendary GSC strain. Dark green and royal purple hues peek through a heavy coat of crystals, with a sweet minty smell that gives a full explanation of this strain’s name. Thin Mint calls upon the powers of its indica, sativa, and hybrid ancestors for a powerful full-body effect that gives this strain its sterling reputation. The high psychoactivity of this strain is not for novice consumers, but patients with a variety of symptoms are giving Thin Mint their seal of approval: severe pain, nausea, swelling, insomnia, and appetite loss are no match for the potency of Thin Mint.
