  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Tropicana Cookies Infused Strain Profile
Sativa

Tropicana Cookies Infused Strain Profile

by True Terpenes

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

FRAGRANCE: Tropical and sweet EFFECT: Happy, uplifting and euphoric Tropicana Cookies Infused Strain Profile takes the uplifting and euphoric Tangie and GSC strains and boosts the good vibes with tropical cookie sweetness. Full Flavor. Full Effect.

About this brand

True Terpenes Logo
True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.

About this strain

Tropicana Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Tropicana Cookies is a sativa marijuana strain that provides a cereberal and focused high. Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is an infusion of citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

