Tropicana Cookies Infused Strain Profile
by True TerpenesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
FRAGRANCE: Tropical and sweet EFFECT: Happy, uplifting and euphoric Tropicana Cookies Infused Strain Profile takes the uplifting and euphoric Tangie and GSC strains and boosts the good vibes with tropical cookie sweetness. Full Flavor. Full Effect.
About this brand
True Terpenes
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Tropicana Cookies is a sativa marijuana strain that provides a cereberal and focused high. Bred by Oni Seed Co, Tropicana Cookies crosses GSC and Tangie. The result is an infusion of citrus notes backed up by a smooth cookies flavor. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.