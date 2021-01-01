 Loading…

VISCOSITY Extract Liquefier Diluent

by True Terpenes

About this product

VISCOSITY contains only terpenes native to the Cannabis plant. Simply, Phytol, D-Limonene, Farnesol, B-Caryophyllene, and Nerolidol. It does not contain PG, VG, PEG, MCT or Coconut oil. VISCOSITY Extract Liquifier enables you to turn winterized extracts into the perfect flowing oil. VISCOSITY combines smoothly with Distilled and CO2 extracts without separation and will stay blended without additional additives or emulsifiers. Flavorless Odorless No PG No VG No PEG No MCT No Coconut Oil Perfect consistency Increase clarity

About this brand

True Terpenes is the cannabis industry’s trendsetter for custom terpene blends and the benchmark for quality, compliance, and education.

