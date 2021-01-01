About this product

VISCOSITY contains only terpenes native to the Cannabis plant. Simply, Phytol, D-Limonene, Farnesol, B-Caryophyllene, and Nerolidol. It does not contain PG, VG, PEG, MCT or Coconut oil. VISCOSITY Extract Liquifier enables you to turn winterized extracts into the perfect flowing oil. VISCOSITY combines smoothly with Distilled and CO2 extracts without separation and will stay blended without additional additives or emulsifiers. Flavorless Odorless No PG No VG No PEG No MCT No Coconut Oil Perfect consistency Increase clarity