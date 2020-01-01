 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Veryvell Exhale Drops

Veryvell Exhale Drops

by Truss Beverage Co.

Write a review
Truss Beverage Co. Edibles Beverages Veryvell Exhale Drops
Truss Beverage Co. Edibles Beverages Veryvell Exhale Drops
Truss Beverage Co. Edibles Beverages Veryvell Exhale Drops

$59.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Veryvell Exhale Drops are CBD-dominant, water-soluble, virtually flavourless and colourless when added to your favourite teacup. 2 drops = ~ 1mg CBD and with a built in dosing cap you have the ability to control the experience you're looking for. Looking to exhale? Veryvell then.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Truss Beverage Co. Logo
Hey, we’re Truss. We’re not a cannabis company. We’re a cannabis beverage company. We’re crafting a new space at the intersection of the beverage world and the cannabis frontier. It’s a wide open space and we’re excited to be at the heart of it. We’ve put a lot of thought into our products and believe our beverages are a great way to explore cannabis. Our meticulous attention to detail leads us every day to wonder; and then, we bottle it.