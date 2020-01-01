 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Veryvell, Sicilian Lemon, 15mg CBD, Sparkling Water

Veryvell, Sicilian Lemon, 15mg CBD, Sparkling Water

by Veryvell

Write a review
Veryvell Edibles Beverages Veryvell, Sicilian Lemon, 15mg CBD, Sparkling Water
Veryvell Edibles Beverages Veryvell, Sicilian Lemon, 15mg CBD, Sparkling Water
Veryvell Edibles Beverages Veryvell, Sicilian Lemon, 15mg CBD, Sparkling Water

$6.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Dim your phone and brighten your day with this sparkling water. With 15mg CBD and 0.5mg THC and a subtle twist of Sicilian lemon flavour, its ready to unpop and enjoy.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Veryvell Logo
A complete line of products to support your self-care journey