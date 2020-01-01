Hey, we’re Truss. We’re not a cannabis company. We’re a cannabis beverage company. We’re crafting a new space at the intersection of the beverage world and the cannabis frontier. It’s a wide open space and we’re excited to be at the heart of it. We’ve put a lot of thought into our products and believe our beverages are a great way to explore cannabis. Our meticulous attention to detail leads us every day to wonder; and then, we bottle it.