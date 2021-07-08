 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Balanced Pre-Roll 1g

Balanced Pre-Roll 1g

by Twd.

Write a review
Twd. Cannabis Pre-rolls Balanced Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Twd. Balanced pre-rolls use an assortment of strains, which feature a balanced ratio of THC to CBD. Where you find Twd., you’ll find value. Twd. Balanced pre-rolls use an assortment of strains, which feature a balanced ratio of THC to CBD. All Twd. products are Canadian-grown, and each plant is carefully cultivated. Where you find Twd., you’ll find value. It’s that simple. These Balanced pre-rolls have a medium THC and CBD potency potential and are available in a 1 g format.

About this brand

Twd. Logo
Twd. is Canadian-grown, and each plant is carefully cultivated. When you want high quality at a good price, look for Twd.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review